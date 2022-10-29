.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, inaugurated the State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ in Asaba.

Speaking during the inauguration, Okowa said; “the independence of the Press is very important in a growing society and it is something that we must practice. I also urge the Press that in the face of all pressures, they must try as much as possible to inform and inform appropriately.

“The media must ensure that the information that gets out there to our people is the right information and that information is justiceable at every point in time.

“The Press can always stand their ground. Sometimes, politicians or other people can put you under pressure but I believe that the Press can always stand their ground as long as you know that you have done your investigation and that what you are speaking about is actually true”.

While calling on governments at all levels and other agencies to protect the freedom of the Press to enable it to play its role of contributing to strengthening democracy and good governance in the country, he commended the media for adequate reporting of government activities and for appropriately informing the public on the activities.

He expressed appreciation to the NUJ in the state for the cordial relationship between it and the state government, saying; “we have had a reasonable level of cooperation and they know that we do not gag them; we work as friends.

“This building is seated on very prime land and I thank God for that because the Press deserves that. The more you inform the people, the more educated the people are, and the more functional our democracy.”

Earlier in his remarks, NUJ National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, commended Governor Okowa for encouraging Press Freedom by improving the working condition of Journalists in the state.

He said that a free press, independent, vibrant, objective and nationalistic was a critical pre-condition for good governance in a democracy.

Isiguzo said: “In most countries of Africa, especially in Nigeria, in the past years, the greatest advertisement for the democratic dispensation is the free climate of dialogue and debate (free expression) that has been initiated and sustained by the media.

“The existence of an unfettered and independent press is necessary for democracy to flourish. The right to freedom of expression thought and the association will strengthen and encourage accountability of governments to all citizens.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the State Council of the union, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, thanked Governor Okowa for breaking the 31-year jinx by completing and inaugurating the press centre since the state was created.

Ikeogwu said; “You have given us a name and identity; you have taken us out of Egypt to our promised land. You have put an unquenchable smile on the faces of members and defeated the imagination of naysayers praying that we continue to wander as nomads.

“That you completed the building project would have given us enough reason to celebrate, but going ahead to tastefully furnish the centre is another monumental achievement that must be counted for your administration”.

