Delta State governor, Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed his condolences to HRM Pere Stanley Perediegha Luke-Kalanama viii (JP), Pere of the Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and 1st Vice Chairman of the Delta State council of Traditional Rulers, on the passing of his wife, Queen Gloria Kuroakegha Luke who died recently.

Okowa represented by his deputy, Dcn. Barr. Kingsley B. Otuaro, while signing the condolence register, on Sunday, expressed sadness at the death of the queen.

“Your Majesty, when we heard of the very sad and surprising news of the death of the queen, we were not happy. She was a persistent warrior for what she believed in, as well as a dutiful wife and mother.”

“Our dear Queen, you left too Suddenly, We will miss your love, care, and inspiration to us all but our comfort is in the Lord that you have left legacies of love & service to God and humanity for us to emulate rest On in peace in the in the blossom of the Lord.

“Please accept our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Delta State. We also want to say that you should be strong for your family and your kingdom” He wrote.

He prayed that Almighty God grants her soul rest.

Otuaro further said that when it is time for the burial the state government should be put on the know.

