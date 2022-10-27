Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Adamawa counterpart, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, on his 55th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Thursday, commended the governor for his audacious infrastructural drive in Adamawa State, describing him as a focused administrator.

He also extolled Fintiri for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation, and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people.

Okowa specifically lauded the governor for his developmental drive in the state crystalised in the successful completion of the flyover bridge and eight-lane dual carriageway expansion in Yola, the first in the entire North East region.

He stated that Fintiri’s massive infrastructural effort culminated in the recent 2022 Distinguished Award for Infrastructure Delivery to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okowa, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that Fintiri, who chaired the party’s National Convention Planning Committee in May, 2022, was a consummate politician whose fidelity and loyalty to the party is remarkable.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Adamawa, you have remained irrevocably committed to your administration’s 11-point agenda which centres largely on security, free education, zero tolerance for corruption and justice for all irrespective of tribe, creed and religion.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate my brother, the Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri, as he turns 55.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you more years in good health to render more services to the people of Adamawa and the entire nation,” Okowa stated.

