By Gabriel Olawale

Sen Annie Clement Okonkwo has condoled the State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo over a boat mishap that killed 76 people on board in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

The Senator also sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives and entire people of Ogbaru Local Government Area over the ugly incident.

According to the Senator,

the entire Ogbaru local government area has been cut off from the rest of Anambra State as the River Niger has overflown on the Onitsha.

The Senator revealed that the flooding has wreaked havoc in communities like Ogwu Ikpele, Akili Ogidi, Obeagwe, Ossomala, Umunankwo, Ogbakuba, Ochuche, Akili Ozizor, Atani, Ohita, Odekpe, Amiyi, Iyiowa, Ogbeukwu, Okoti, Ayamelum, as well as other towns in Anambra East and West.

Okonkwo disclosed that the recent flood disaster has destroyed farm land, churches, schools and health facility, thereby, forcing indigenes and residents to vacate the area.

The Senator however called on the federal government to act fast as the situation requires urgent attention. “I call on the Federal Government to offer Anambra the needed support to reduce the sufferings of the people in the affected areas.”

