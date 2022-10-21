By Moses Nosike

Africa’s largest street festival, Carnival Calabar, has authorized Okhma Global Ltd to be the lead marketer for this year’s celebrations in December 2022. The carnival resumes after a two-year hiatus affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the press briefing to announce the return of the highly anticipated event, the State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism gave reasons for the resumption of the festival. ‘Cross River is among the committee of carnival producers in the world. Carnivals were shut down worldwide in the last two years because of COVID-19.

“As we speak, carnivals worldwide have started production, and we can see that the Covid-19 protocols have been relaxed.

As a member of the committee, we feel we should also resume as well. Tourism is one aspect of culture that has put Cross River on the World Tourism Map’.

The MD/CEO, Mrs Mary Ephraim- Egbas, who expressed her delight at the vote of confidence the Carnival planning committee gave on Okhma Global, said, ‘Okhma Global is not just a marketing agency.

We are a team of agile and youthful people governed by five core values: Resilience. Excellence. Innovative. Global. Nurturing, which we’ve abbreviated into ‘REIGN’.

We do not just aim to please; we show our clients how much more than they have imagined is possible because we stay ahead of trends. This culture of staying ahead has helped us achieve the stickiness and relevance we enjoy as a company today. We worked with the Carnival Calabar pre-covid, for four years prior to this year, so to be selected to lead marketing this year again goes to show there is something we’ve gotten right. We hope to build on that and exceed even our expectations.