Organizers of the forthcoming Agbaja Peoples Summit in Enugu State have been commended for its efforts at uniting the kingdom of Enugu State efforts at reawakening the spirit of industry and has continued to receive commendation from people of the area at home and abroad.

In one of the commendation letters received in the past week, the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Representatives of the United Nations Secretary-General to Rwanda, Dr. Ozonnia Ojielo said a discussion on the development potentials of Agbaja land was long overdue given the multiple human and natural resources that abound in the area.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Planning Committee Mr. Ugochukwu Chime, Ojielo commended Agbaja Leaders of Thought led by Prof. Chinedu Nebo for initiating the Summit and thanked the Planning Committee Chairman as well as the various Committees for their selfless service.

He noted that tremendous opportunities exist for exploiting those potentials for transformation of the lives of our people. He taskee the present crop of political office aspirants in Agbaja land, saying ” the outcome documents and recommendations from the investment summit should constitute the ‘marching order for all elected leaders from Agbaja land to which we should hold them accountable when they come vacj seeking votes for the nedt election.

He commended former Governor Sullivan Chime who will Chair the Summit, and express the hope that such a dialogue for development of Agbaja will be sustained. “I would hope that our engagement doesn’t end with the organisations of this Summit but that every year, we shoukd convene such dialogues with all our elected representatives to check in on how they are implementing the outcomes and recommendations of the summit, as well as to mobilize support for the efforts towards the implementation “

