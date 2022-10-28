By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

SOME Niger Delta youths under the aegis of Coalition of Organisation for Peace and Development in the Niger Delta, COPDIND, have expressed optimism of a drastic decline in crude oil theft, bunkering and other sharp practices that erode the nation’s wealth in the oil and gas industry in Rivers State.

This is as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government signs agreement with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, to secure oil and gas pipelines in Rivers State, which is a major hub of illegal refining of petroleum products in the Niger Delta region.

The coalition, in a statement yesterday, described the choice of PINL as a step in the right direction, as its personnel have since began interfacing with the leadership of the various communities hosting pipelines and oil and gas facilities in their areas of operation. The statement signed by the group’s National President, Atama Mien, and the Secretary, Tamuno Long-John, also commended President Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, for awarding the contract to PINL, and also thanked the Managing Director, Mr. Osa Okunbo, for taking proactive steps towards integrating key stakeholders of the various communities hosting pipelines and oil and gas facilities to see how they can be meaningfully engaged in the process – for it to yield positive results.

RELATED NEWS