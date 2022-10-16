The Shared Prosperity Administration led by Senator Hope Uzodimma has visited and assisted the flood-displaced victims in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta with relief materials, funds and food items through the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

On arrival, the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, the ISOPADEC GM, Chief Charles Orie, Minister for State Education, Hon. Nana Opiah and a host of other officials, were received by the Traditional Rulers of the affected communities with the victims of the flood respectively.

Speaking at the outreach, the GM/CEO Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie expressed sympathy on the tragic incident of flooding in the communities.

He disclosed that Governor Uzodimma in his magnanimity has released funds and palliatives of Bags of 50kg rice, mattresses, pillows, cooking condiments, drinking water, and more.

According to Chief Charles Orie, the Governor insisted that every affected victim must be fed daily with hot meals until they return to their homes.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Governor who represented the Governor, consoled the flood victims, added that Government is doing more to cushion such natural disasters.