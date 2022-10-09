By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two suspected Internet fraudsters popularly call ‘Yahoo boys’ have been arrested by police operatives in Ogun State for killing a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, and cutting him to pieces.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, named the suspects as Oyeyemi, Friday Abinya Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20 years.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters on June 9, 2022 by relations of the victim, who reported that the victim left his home in Kobape area on June 8, 2022 and did not return since then.

He added: “Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran-led team, subsequently, embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022, where the Airtel SIM card of the victim was recovered. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at Kobape area, at about 7:30 pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and pieces his body.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist simply identified as Arab Money, who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them.

“All efforts to recover the remains of the victim proved abortive as the suspects claimed to have disposed of it.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

