By James Ogunnaike, Ogunnaike

As Nigerians await the final list of final list of governorship and States House of Assembly candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Ogun State, Jackie Adunni Kassim has announced her withdrawal from the race, over what she described as ‘betrayal’ by the party leadership in the state.

Kassim, who is only woman governorship candidate of NNPP, made the announcement while addressing her supporters, under the aegis of ‘Iyadunni Movement’ from 20 local government areas of the state at a meeting held in Sango, Ogun State.

Kassim, who was the UDP gubernatorial candidate in 2019, cited distrust between her ‘Iyadunni Movement’ and the NNPP State Executive Committee led by Comrade Olaposi Sunday Oginni.

She explained that “it is dangerous and will be too disastrous for her political ambition to approach the 2023 general elections with a divided house as presently constituted in Ogun State chapter of NNPP”.

She said, “I can’t be working for the progress of the party, while some people will be busy sabotaging my efforts. My intention was to contest and win election, and not to negotiate with another party when election comes”.

“All of us here will decide wherever we will go, because I don’t want any of my supporters to suffer. This is my position”.

“All these people spoiling our chances are not indigenes of Ogun State. So, I implore all of us to keep watching; whichever political party we shall go to, will be collectively decided”.

All her supporters from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State resolved to quit NNPP, but maintained that they will follow Jackie Kassim to wherever and whichever political party she is will go in the nearest future.

They declared that they are no longer working with and do not want to have anything to do with NNPP in the State, under the leadership of Oginin.

They however agreed to form a committee that will determine the next move of the group.

RELATED NEWS