By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian born, American actress Oghenekaro Itene, takes the center stage as she was recently seen on the red carpet having heart-to-heart discussion with her fellow Nigerian born Hollywood actress, Folake Olowofoyeku of Bob Hearts Abishola. The discussion was so intense as both of them were seen laughing and gisting.

Oghenekaro Itene on her Instagram page has shown us how she was passionate to work alongside most of the top American actors in Hollywood! She couldn’t hide her excitement, as she tweeted “Just be intentional in your dreams and your passion and God Almighty will always make your wishes come true. I saw myself years ago, with Top American actors, today that dream has come true”

Oghenekaro, who has shed so much weight, wears beautiful smiles on her face, obviously, she is enjoying the best time of her life in an American Hollywood space.

Recently, a fan commented on her Instagram verified page which she quickly deleted, ” My dear sister thanks so much for the show of love, you have been secretly paying for my children school fees, paying my house rent, for the past four years, I can’t hide all these again, I just have to celebrate you, you are the best prayer point anybody can pray for”

Itene has modeled for many American products and brands, such as Technics, Cozy Earth, PowerXL, Verb Energy, Flat Tummy Co, Michael Todd Beauty, Manna Hydration, Comrad Socks and so much more .

Oghenekaro has also featured in Hollywood films such as Chase, a Tv series to be released soon – The Sanctuary, and many others in development.

