Ogbulafor: Backed the North

By Dennis Agbo

Elder Statesman, Senator Jim Nwobodo has described the late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor as an outstanding National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose leadership of the party brought about unity of members and winning of more elections for the then national ruling party.

Nwobodo in a condolence message over the death of Ogbulafor noted that the late PDP national Chairman was his in-law whom he was very close to, but was shocked to learn that Ogbulafor passed on in Canada, during the weekend.

In morning Ogbulafor, Nwobodo said: “Ogbulafor was very close to me and he was my in-law. We worked very closely together and so his death was a very big shock.

“He was a very good Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in whose time there was a reorganization of the party leadership to the south east. Where there was a problem, he went there and made peace, he did a lot to ensure there was peace in the party.

“He brought about unity of the party and in his time the party did very well in elections. His death in Canada was a big shock to everybody. He will be remembered for his people-oriented administration of the PDP.

“He was very instrumental in bringing about peace in the party. Me, my wife and and family will miss him dearly and we pray for the repose of his soul. Amen.”

