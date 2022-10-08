…Says he left a legacy of excellence

…He was a true party man who stood to be counted when it mattered, Senator Nnamani

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER President of the Senate , Senator David Mark has described the demise of the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor as a huge loss to the party and the nation at large .

Reacting to the demise of Ogbulafor in Abuja, , Senator Mark noted that the deceased was a fine gentleman who was passionate and committed to the growth and sustenance of Democracy in the country

In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark said, “As a minister of the federal Republic, Ogbulafor demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood. As national secretary, national chairman and a prominent member of the PDP board of trustees (BOT), he demonstrated uncommon loyalty to the party and the Nigerian state.”

The former President of the Senate who lamented the demise of Ogbulafor at this time when his wealth of experience in party administration would have been needed

to resolve the myriads of crises facing the party, said that Ogbulafor was one of the best and fertile minds in Nigerian political environment “because he was fair and firm in the discharge of his duties”.

Senator Mark noted that the late Party leader will be remembered for his uncommon dedication to duty , humour, honesty and loyalty to his fatherland.

He urged PDP faithful, the government and people of Abia state to take solace in the fact that Ogbulafor left a good legacy worthy of emulation, just as he prayed that God in His infinite mercies grants the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also in his condolence message, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP, Enugu East described the late Ogbulafor as a true party man who stood to be counted when it mattered.

In a message he signed yesterday, the former Governor of Enugu state who lamented over the death of former National chairman of PDP, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, noted that the former PDP leader was a good administrator and consummate politician who contributed to the growth of the party .

Senator Nnamani said “ with Ogbulafor’s death, the PDP has lost a strong pillar and a committed party man . His exit has created a huge vacuum.”

Nnamani who noted that Ogbulafor died at a time when his wealth of experience in party administration was needed to resolve the seemingly intractable crisis within the party, said, “ the PDP would have profited from Ogbulafor’s wise counsel and sagacity as the party moves closer into the 2023 general elections .

“We shall sorely miss him . He was a true party man who stood to be counted when it mattered . He was a fine gentleman who ensured the peace and unity of the PDP”.

He was however consoled that Ogbulafor left a track record of excellent services and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

Nnamani prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest and give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Ogbulafor was said to have died in a hospital in Canada .

