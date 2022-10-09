.

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Prominent Nigerians across political, religious and tribal divides including President Mohammadu Buhari, have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Ogbulafor family in Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area, LGA, of Abia State, over the death of former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national chairman, Eze Vincent Ogbulafor.

Ogbulafor died on Thursday in Canada at the age of 73 from an undisclosed ailment. He was born on May 24, 1949.

The late Olokoro Prince became PDP national chairman on March 8, 2008. He was the first national secretary of the party and a minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

He resigned from his appointment as the chairman after he was charged with alleged financial recklessness while serving as a minister.

Ogbulafor was reputed to have boasted that the PDP would rule for 60 years which did not come to pass, as the All Progressives Congress, APC, truncated that dream and eventually defeated the party in 2015.

He made the controversial comment in 2008 while he was occupying the party’s top seat.

Explaining why he uttered the statement, the Abia-born politician said it had become apparent because of the good policies and programmes of the party.

Buhari Mourns

In his condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari commiserated with leaders and members of the PDP, the Olokoro Royal family in Umuahia, and the government and people of Abia State over the loss.

He believed that the late PDP chieftain would be remembered for his role in the nation’s democratic growth.

First Class Gentleman

Also, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has expressed deep sadness over the news of the demise of Ogbulafor.

The governor described him as a first-class gentleman, an authentic Nigerian leader and one of the most outstanding Abians whose sojourn in politics and administration put Abia firmly on the map of Nigerian political development, especially in the 3rd Republic.

True Party Man

In his condolence message, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said the late Olokoro Prince left a record of excellent services to the party, nation, and humanity.

Ortom lamented the demise of Ogbulafor at a time when his wealth of experience in party administration would have been handy to resolve the intractable crises within the party.

Huge Loss

Reacting, former President of the Senate, David Mark described the death of the PDP leader as a huge loss to the party and the nation at large.

Mark noted that the deceased was a fine gentleman who was passionate and committed to the growth and sustenance of democracy in the country.

Selfless Service

Furthermore, a former national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Ogbulafor was a great patriot who made significant contributions to the development of democracy in Nigeria through his selfless service to the PDP and the nation.

Also, in his condolence message, Chairman of, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, described the Ogbulafor as a true party man who stood to be counted when it mattered.

He noted that the former PDP leader was a good administrator and consummate politician who contributed to the growth of the party.

On his part, National Welfare Secretary of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governorship aspirant in Abia State, Sir Friday Nwosu, described the death as shocking and regrettable

“Ogbulafor was an accomplished politician and leader who played his politics without bitterness. He shall be greatly missed because of his various stabilizing roles in politics”, Nwosu lamented.

