John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Vice Chairman (South East) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Ali Odefa has described the death of a former National Chairman of the party, Prince Vincent Ogbolafor, as a loss not only to Abia State and the PDP but to Nigeria as a whole.

He described the late elder statesman as a consummate politician who advanced the cause of humanity wherever he found himself.

Odefa said this in a tribute to the late Ogbolafor in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Saturday.

He said, “My heart goes out to his family both immediate and extended. He was a father to us all. I am saddened by his demise because he was more than just our former National Chairman, he was family.

“He and my dad worked closely together in Abia State, he was a special adviser while my dad was Commissioner for Works, and my father handed over to him as Commissioner for works.

“Prince was kind-hearted, sociable and trustworthy, he played politics with decency we will sorely miss his wise counsel.”

