INDIGENOUS oil and gas production firm, ,Oriental Energy Resources Limited, OERL, has said no fewer than 16,000 patients including children in Akwa Ibom State have so far benefitted from the company’s annual community Health outreaches.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Mustafa Indimi, who made the disclosure in Mbo during the 2022 health outreach, noted that 4,012 patients received treatment in 2018 and in 2019 no fewer than 4,634 were treated.

Indimi, who was represented by Dr Uwem Ite, the Head of Community Relations at Primary Health Centre, Ebughu, in Mbo LGA, while addressing the beneficiary communities namely, Effiat, Udah, Udesi, Ebughu and Enwang, also noted that in 2021 a total of 4,486 received the annual free medical care.

His words: “The 5-day outreach is a demonstration of our long-term commitment towards contributing to sustainable development in Mbo Local Government Area in particular, and Akwa Ibom State in general.

“It is also our contribution to the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promotion of well-being for all at all ages.

“As many of you will remember, last year we held a medical outreach from 1st to 5th

November 2021 at this same venue. A total of 4,486 people received free medical

services, out of which 3,166 were for general medical care and 1,320 were for eye care.

“Of the total number of people who received medical care, there were 1,028 men, 1,691 women and 1,769 children under 16 years of age. Each year, the number of beneficiaries exceeds Oriental Energy’s target of 3,000.

“This year’s outreach brought the total number of beneficiaries to more than 16,000. The main objective of this year’s outreach is to improve health outcomes by addressing your unmet needs for various aspects of health care delivery”

The Managing Director reiterated that the company was committed to its social investment interventions, stressing that communities in their areas of operation are critical stakeholders in their business.

He disclosed that in terms of human capital development, at the tertiary level of education, beneficiaries from Mbo LGA were among the 250 undergraduates from other Local government areas of Akwa Ibom State who received the company’s University scholarship awards for 2021/2022 academic session.

” Eligible beneficiaries for 2022/2023 academic session will receive payment in January 2023. As part of our commitment to Enterprise development, 15 youths from Mbo LGA are currently undergoing a one-year technical Skills acquisition Programme on welding and fabrication at Azimarine fabrication and training facilities in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State.

“The trainees will complete the program in

December 2022. Let me acknowledge the support we received from all our esteemed community and government stakeholders with respect to the planning and delivery of this health outreach programme”, Indimi stated.

During the five day Community Health outreach, some beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen said they were tested and received treatment for common ailments ranging from malaria/ typhoid, hypertension, eye conditions, infections, diabetes, arthritis, and rheumatism

The event also saw the distribution of treated mosquito nets and ante-natal kits to pregnant women, while many were given prescription glasses after refraction test.

