Oba of Benin, Omo n’Oba n’Edo, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, directed Mr. Raimi Erhunmwunse, the Odionwere of Ogbe-Ewaise, to oversee both Ehaekpen and Ogbe-Iwebo communities in the kingdom.

This was contained in a statement by Iguobaro Osaigbovo, Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin.

Mr. Raimi Erhunmwunse, who is the Odionwere of Ogbe-Ewaise is to oversee Ehaekpen and Ogbe-Iwebo in Uzebu communities (quarters) in Oredo Local Government Council.

The monarch tasked Erhunmwunse to exhibit strength of character and diligence in discharging the assignment.

Speaking at a meeting with elders from Uzebu quarters in his palace in Benin City, the monarch said that there is no Odionwere for Ehaekpen and Ogbe-Iwebo positions, hence the reason for reassigning the communities.

Uzebu was administered in trust by Okponmwensa James Ezomo before he was suspended indefinitely from Uzama N’ Ihinron Palace group over alleged ‘anti-Palace activities’ by Edion (senior chiefs).

Oba Ewuare stated that there is no Odionwere at Ehaekpen and Ogbe Iwebo because the positions had been declared vacant.

According to the monarch, attempts by any impostors, aided by a slew of criminals and ‘land grabbers’ to install Odionwere for Uzebu quarters is illegal and stand condemned, and warned anyone or a group of outlaws attempting to ride roughshod on sacred grounds in his kingdom to be ready for the consequences that will attend their actions.