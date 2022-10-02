Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka has called on the youth to critically take control of the leadership of the country Nigeria in all realms and change the narrative of the country towards ensuring that the best candidates are elected into governance come 2023.

Obidike who made this statement available to the press said,”Nigeria is a blessed country in terms of human and natural resources. According to him, the country’s backwardness over the years could be attributed to poor leadership. At 62, our country is still facing many challenges ranging from insecurity, poverty, joblessness, hunger and underdevelopment.

“Leaders at all levels need to re-double their efforts and work to improve the well-being of the people. Citizens also have to support policy and decision makers in nation-building by demonstrating good moral conduct and selflessness in their daily lives. Let us use this period to reflect on the efforts and ideals of the founding fathers with a view to impacting the society positively.”

Obidike decried the selfish mindset of most politicians who amass wealth to the detriment of the common man while charging young people that have registered voters card ahead of the 2023 elections to endeavor to walk their talk by making sure they come out to vote on election day. Adding that the latest figures from INEC, shows young people constitute the majority of the 96.2 million registered voters, in the build-up to the next election which is commendable

The young APC chieftain used the opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians to invest in the local economy as against keeping their investments aboard, advised people at the helm of affair to adopt and implement realistic policies that will boost the Nigerian economy and drive growth and development while appealing to Nigerians to remain calm and steadfast in their endeavours.

