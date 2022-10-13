L-R – Head, Business Development and Digital Projects, Akintunde Akinwande; Deputy Managing Director, Program Incubation (W/A), Caleb Usoh; Head, Administration, Taiwo Akinwande and Country Manager, Oluwatoba Asana, all of OCP Africa Nigeria at the Centre of Excellence, Kaduna prelaunch media roundtable in Abuja

By Moses Nosike

Concerned by the shortage of food availability in Nigeria as a result of non agricultural development that has denied the country food security, massive employment accruing in the agric ecosystem space, OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group and a leading global provider of phosphate and its derivatives with almost 100 years of experience has made tremendous impact in the development of agriculture in Africa.

As if that was not enough, in 2016 when OCP Africa and its partners extended agricultural project in Nigeria with the sole aim to eliminate poverty, reduce unemployment, provide quality training for sector development, empower the country to feed her citizens, contribute its quota to the GDP of Nigeria.

In a media chart with selected journalists in Abuja to inform the public about the formal unveiling of OCP Africa’s plant at the of Centre of Excellence, the Country Manager, Oluwatoba Asana said that this investment is made to strengthen the agro and manufacturing value chains. “We are optimistic that it would aid the eradication of substandard products in Nigeria’s industrial landscape, particularly in farming inputs as expressed in the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act 2020.

According to him, the Kaduna fertilizer blending plant is a $13 million project, which is in partnership between the Kaduna state government and OCP Africa Fertilizers, a subsidiary of OCP Group. “It has the capacity to produce 200,000 metric tonnes (MT) yearly”.

Asana said further that the Centre of Excellence is expected therefore to help small players to remain in business by availing them of ultramodern resources (human and material) which they can draw from to test and ascertain that fertilizers or other products manufactured at the centre comply with and meet global standards.

In addition, the Deputy Managing Director, OCP Africa Nigeria, Caleb Usoh revealed that the ultramodern industrial complex has provisions for manufacturing both soil and crop specific fertilizers and is founded on a ‘Toll Blending Business Model’.

Continuing, Usoh said, “our toll blending business model would make it possible for other manufacturers to leverage on OCP Africa’s expertise and facilities for increased fertilizer and other products manufacturing in the Nigerian market.

“This would help ensure that already established industries or brands can cash-in on this state-of-the-art blending plant to sustain their businesses, keep their market shares, boost the economy with homemade products and in particular contribute in solving the imminent food crisis. This is also in synci with Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI II) that encourages a free market system”.

He said, “other unique facilities built into the manufacturing complex, it was gathered, include a fertilizer and soil testing laboratory, a retail outlet for agricultural products and services, which serves as the Farm and Fortune Hub, and a demonstration farm/training school. Each blending plant has a production capacity of 120 MT per hour and a holding capacity of 25,000MT of finished product.

Usoh also said that through the years, Nigerian farmers were known to have been confronted with several impediments to obtaining optimal value from their various farmlands. Ranging from problematic soils, low access to quality inputs and training to lack of storage facilities; these challenges if not resolved will pose a threat to the nation’s food security. These, it was gathered backgrounds why OCP Africa has taken the initiative by pioneering the development and production of specialty blends of fertilizer in line with the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative by establishing ultra-modern fertilizer blending plants across three states, Kaduna, Ogun and Sokoto in Nigeria”.