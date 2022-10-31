… sets up anti-cult agenda

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Authorities of Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state have read riot acts to criminals, cultists and fraudsters operating in the area, even as they warned such perpetrators against the dire consequences of their nefarious acts.

Traditional ruler of Obosi Kingdom, His Majesty, Eze Chidubem Iweka III who read the riot acts on Saturday during his 11th Iwaji/Obiora annual cultural festival, disclosed that the community has established adequate synergy between the Police and Anti-Cult in conjunction with the vigilante operatives and Obosi youths to achieve quite a formidable crime-fighting force.

Eze Iweka who insisted that it would no longer be business as usual for criminals in the area, further disclosed that the community has equally established a Movement Against Cultism in Obosi, MACOB, as part of its new anti-cult agenda.

Flanked by his cabinet chiefs, including the Project Manager of Second Niger Bridge project, Mr. Frederick Weiser whom he gave a chieftaincy title of (Agu Simba of Obosi Kingdom) during the festival, Igwe Iweka declared:”I must commend our Police DPOs and Obosi Anti- cult Commander, the President- General of Obosi Development Union, ODU, President of Obosi Urban Landlords, the Scorpion Vigilante and our Youths for their concerted efforts in fighting criminality in Obosi to a virtual standstill”.

According to the monarch, “We hereby read a riot act to the criminals in the land, the hard drug dealers, the fraudulent POS operators who collude with criminals to siphon money from victims’ bank accounts, the 419 operators and hardcore bandits”.

” Cultism has become a cankerworm biting hard into the social lives of communities across the country and we have had our unfair share of this deadly and senseless scourge that has claimed the lives of dozens of our promising young men, over the years. We have always sought for the most adequate measures to eradicate Cultism in Obosi and environs and finally, the idea of a mass all-fraternity denouncement of Cultism evolved”, said the monarch.

He also warned that anyone found committing crimes under the guise of masquerading would be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law, even as he also warned against violation of the red cap meant for only Ndichie, Ndi Ogbueshi, Ndi tolu ogbo, Ndi isi mmuo and honorary chiefs in the area.

