Delta State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mrs Jenifer Adesen-Efeviroro, has hailed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his confirmation as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Eviroro in a statement said the victory confirmed the pedigree of the PDP governorship candidate, adding that Oborevwori is the man for the job.

She described the Supreme Court ruling as “Victory for the entire PDP in Delta State.”

She urged all party members to put the party first and join hands in ensuring the party succeeds in the 2023 general elections. According to her, “the party’s umbrella is big enough to carry all members and I assure you all that everyone will be carried along in the party.”

The Supreme Court had confirmed Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta State.