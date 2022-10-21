, Hon Omimi Esquire,

The Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor , Omimi Esquire , has lauded the supreme Court judgement affirming Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly nominated Governorship candidate of PDP at the party primaries.

He equally stressed that it is now time to put the protracted legal tussles behind and embrace unity for all party members in the state to form a formidable force towards ensuring total victory for the party in next year,s general elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen , the Political Adviser to the Governor said with the Apex court,s landmark judgement done with , the party was now more focused and determined to maintain it’s lead as the party to beat in the forthcoming elections , stressing that like in a family , there are bound to be differences of opinions which , once resolved , makes for more bonds of unity to be strenghtened.

Describing the judgement as historic , Omimi Esquire urged Olorogun David Edevbie to help reposition the party for landslide victory by joining forces with the party,s Governorship candidate as affirmed by the supreme Court , Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori , as campaigns commence in earnest , to ensure total victory in all elective positions for the party’s candidates.

He noted that the judgement of the Apex court is a victory for the entire Delta PDP family , as it would go a long way towards bringing all members on board to achieve set goals of total victory of the party.

Omimi Esquire also admonished the party,s guber candidate , Rt Hon Oborevwori , to reach out to Olorogun David Edevbie in order to ensure that all members of the party in the state are on the same page with regards to the task ahead of delivering all candidates at the 2023 polls.