Oborevwori

•Says APC’s propaganda can’t away voters anymore

ASABA—Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress’s, APC, and that of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, will not be able to withstand the political sagacity and popularity of Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial election in Delta State.

Leader of the Sheriffied Delta Media Group, SDMG, and Executive Assistant on Communications to PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Olorogun Fred Oghenesivbe, gave the assurance while speaking at Crown FM Radio live political programme monitored in Asaba.

He berated the APC for solely relying on outdated and laughable media propaganda tactics against Okowa’s administration that has been adjudged one of the best and fastest growing economies in the country by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, adding that Buhari profiled governor Okowa as one of the best performing governors in Nigeria.

He averred that the APC national government under Buhari appreciated Okowa’s good governance strides and exemplary leadership qualities with the national Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON, saying that lies against Okowa and the state government will further crash APC’s poor image and moribund political status.

Oghenesivbe who is the National Legal Adviser of Atiku-Okowa Solidarity Movement in Nigeria, AOSM, rightly posited that the loans and credit facilities obtained by the state government were judiciously applied to capital projects; socioeconomic and infrastructure developments, wealth and job creation, housing scheme, Universal Basic Education, UBEC, counterpart funding and other key projects that facilitated the rapid growth and development of the state economy and prosperity for all Deltans.

He said: “Let it be known to Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Gbagi that there is one man that shall retire them from active politics in 2023, and that man is Sheriff Oborevwori, the Ukodo of Okpe Kingdom and the local content Governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, and by extension the governor in waiting.”

RELATED NEWS