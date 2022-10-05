By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, formally listed the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the 2023 election.

INEC in the final list of candidates pasted at its headquarters in Asaba, also confirmed Mr. Monday Onyeme as Oborevwori’s running mate and Mr Friday Osanebi as running mate to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also in the commission’s list are former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party, SDP; Agbi Goodman of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP; Mr. Ogba Samuel of African Democratic Party, ADP; Mr. Ekure Shedrack of African Democratic Congress, ADC; Mr. Gwede Jerkins Giane of Action Alliance and Mr. America Emmanuel of National Rescue Movement, NRM.

Others include Great Ogboru of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Onokiti Helen of Accord; Edijala Immanuel of People’s Redemption Party; Okoh Emmanuel of Zenith Labour Party; Eke Kenny Ekene of Allied People’s Movement; Umudjane Sylvester of Boot Party; Cosmas Anabel of Action People’s Party; and Sunny Ofehe of Young Progressive Part.

RELATED NEWS