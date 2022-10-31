John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has said that the rising profile of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi was responsible for recent desperate measures by his opponents to not only demonize his supporters but also attempts to whittle down his growing influence among Nigerian voters.

It noted that the recent Fitch report giving an imaginary lead to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, is one of such acts of desperation by the opposition.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Office, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday.

The statement read in part, “Even as we refuse to tell ourselves the truth about the rising profile of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 election, a number of recent events is showing how his entry continues to generate excitement in the land.

“Obi-Datti Media office is privy to a number of devious actions being planned by the opponents to try and slow this rising image of the LP flag-bearer across the country.

“We are aware that the concocting of a fake Election poll using the name of a credible organization like Fitch Solution is not unconnected with the level of desperation of a suffocating opponent to get a breather.

“In their thinking that labeling Obi supporters as violent will becloud Nigerians from knowing what they are capable of doing as shown in 2019 in Lagos state.

“ It’s also in the same light that they tried to create a division among the highly revered Yoruba umbrella body, the Afenifere in challenge of the laudable endorsement of Obi’s candidacy by the authentic Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Pan Yoruba group.”

The Obi-Datti Media Office expressed confidence that Nigerians know the clear position of the Yoruba race on the issue of justice and equity for which they have been fighting since independence and which informed their endorsement of Peter Obi ahead of any other candidate outside the South East region.

The statement further read, “The revered Pa Adebanjo, a notable Nationalist has said repeatedly that for peace, justice and political stability, all Nigerians should allow South East to produce the next President. His patriotic position is in keeping with the known role of the Yoruba race in all Nigeria’s struggle as a nation.

“We will continue to eulogize Pa Adebanjo and the authentic Afenifere for refusing to be distracted from their focus of having a stable and egalitarian Nigeria where justice and fair play will reign supreme.

“We, therefore, like to enjoin other Nigerians of like minds who are disenchanted with the recycling of injustice in our land to join Pa Adebanjo and his colleagues of other ethnic nationalities, Pa E.K Clark of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Dr Bitrus Pogu of the Middle Belt Forum, Ambassador George Obiozor of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Prof Ango Abdullahi of the Northern Elders Forum in standing up for a greater and new Nigeria rooted in equity and justice.”

