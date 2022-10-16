By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, led by Dr. Doyin Okupe has formally announced the official flag-off of the Obi/Datti campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa state, on October 25 2022.

A statement issued in Abuja, on Saturday, by the Chief Spokesperson of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, indicated that the Presidential Campaign would kick off on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Dr Tanko who disclosed that what happened in Jos, Plateau state, last month was a mere endorsement of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi by the people of Middle Belt, stressing that the Campaign rally scheduled to hold in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital in the next ten days would be regarded as the beginning of the campaigns proper.

He noted that what took place in Jos last month could not have served as the flag off of the campaigns since the Presidential Campaign Council had not been constituted.

The flag off is expected to attract party chieftains, members of the campaign council, Labour party candidates, leaderships and members of the various support groups of the OBIdients’ family.

“On behalf of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, we hereby announce adjustment to the campaign timetable as follows: Official flag off comes up on the 25th Oct. 2022 in Lafia, Nasarawa State. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” Tanko said.