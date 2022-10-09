..As Osanebi visits Umusadege Council of Chiefs, inspects IDP camps

Ushie Kingdom, hometown of Chief Godwill Obielum today stood still as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi visited the Okpala-Uku in council and Unoko of Ushie Kingdom, Steve Ike Osogbue.

Stopping first at the Okpala-Uku’s palace, Osanebi while addressing the council said he was in Ushie to make the people understand he is their son, adding that the victory of the OVIENEBI joint ticket at next year gubernatorial elections, is a victory for Ushie Kingdom.

Osanebi while appreciating the support of the community over the years, assured them that when he is elected alongside his principal in 2023, the people of Ushie will feel the impact of government massively.

At the place of Unoko, Osanebi expressed his gratitude to Osogbue for the unconditional support he has given to him since his emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, stating that Unoko’s support is the reason why he is visiting Ushie first before other Ndokwa East communities.

He noted that Unoko’s wealth of experience will come in very handy next year when Deltans elect the Agege/Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket.

In a similar development, Osanebi today visited the Umusadege council of Chief’s to appreciate the support they have shown him since his emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC.

Osanebi assured the community that when he is elected next year along side his Principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the community will witness tremendous transformation.

Responding on behalf of the Chiefs, High Chief Macaulay Edeme said Osanebi is their son and the community will rally round him and give him every support needed to ensure the OVIENEBI joint ticket wins well in the community.

Osanebi rounded off his visit to the area by inspecting the IDP camp set up for those displaced by flood. He also visited the leader of Ogechi Networking Ladies, Mrs. Wealth Ineh who recently gave birth to a bouncing baby girl and Mrs. Loveth Izah Odili who survived a ghastly motor accident.

RELATED NEWS