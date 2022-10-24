By Nwafor Sunday

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that Obi-Datti movement popularly known as Obidients will soon run out of steam.

Obaseki disclosed this at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

Obidients are the supporters of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Since Obi declared interest to contest for presidency in the forthcoming 2023 election, many Nigerian youths have vowed to vote and support his candidacy.

Some have carried different rallies in different states in the country. Many are campaigning for him both in the country and diaspora.

However, having seen the magnitude of crowed Obi controls, Obaseki on Monday advised Nigerians to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that he has the template to make the country better.

He noted that Obidients would soon run out of steam, saying that Nigeria will break up if APC wins the election.

His words: “People who say they are Obidients, of course they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it.

“So, this election is ours to lose and the grace of God we will not lose it. We now need to quickly set up our own and then see how we can help other PDP states.

“I believe that this will be an easy election for us if we campaign right, because honestly, our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting for a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up. This country will fail. It has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country. I don’t know how we will recover. For us my heart is beating by the time Atiku gets in, we will not be able to sleep day and night.

“As I speak to you today, the debt of Nigeria is going to 60 trillion. When are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing. When I spoke more than a year ago, I did not know it was as bad as this.”

