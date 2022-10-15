Peter Obi, Aisha Yesufu

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Some of the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi popularly called ‘Obidients’ have heaped criticisms on activists, Aisha Yesufu and Rinu Oduala for questioning Peter Obi’s security plans.

Recall that the duo are also frontline supporters of Mr Obi whose candidature has gained massive support from Nigerian youths.

The problem began when Rinu Oduala posed a question on how Obi intends to tackle police brutality.

Popular social activist, Aisha Yesufu also backed Rinu’s claim. @AishaYesufu tweeted “It is!”

How does Mr Peter Obi intend to tackle police brutality? @PeterObi — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) October 15, 2022

Shocked by Rinu’s question and Aisha’s concurrence, some ‘Obidients’ presumed the activists set out to ridicule Obi’s candidacy.

Notwithstanding, others feel there’s nothing wrong with the aforementioned question.

Here are their reactions below:

@Kaxablanca reacted: @AishaYesufu

needs to be removed from the PCC so can face her activism and hold every candidate accountable.

She cannot represent the ObiDatti movement if she is asking such questions that have answers already.

@Nkemchor_ tweeted: Rinu and Aisha Yesufu saying PO must answer questions about Police Brutality (which he has already answered repeatedly) is ridiculous.

@AishaYesufu

is even on Peter Obi’s campaign list.If you do not believe in his ability to tackle these issues what convinced you to support him ?

Rinu and Aisha Yesufu saying PO must answer questions about Police Brutality (which he has already answered repeatedly) is ridiculous.@AishaYesufu is even on Peter Obi's campaign list.If you do not believe in his ability to tackle these issues what convinced you to support him ? — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) October 15, 2022

@Gizmojigs

I don’t have problem with Rinu or anybody asking Peter Obi good questions,but what I have problem with is asking questions that our principal has already provided clear answers to,just for you to massage your sanctimonious ego.

I don't have problem with Rinu or anybody asking Peter Obi good questions,but what I have problem with is asking questions that our principal has already provided clear answers to,just for you to massage your sanctimonious ego. — Karo Gizmo Jighere (@Gizmojigs) October 15, 2022

@iam_solace

Every candidate should be questioned. Rinu and Aisha have the right to question whom they want to vote for. If I have the opportunity to ask Peter Obi some questions, I will ask him; even though I will vote for him. It’s the ‘Oh Yes’ mentality that kept us where we are.

@novieverest tweeted- Journalists ask PO difficult questions, and HE ANSWERS.

He had never shied away from questions. Rinu asked a question, all good.

@PeterObi will answer. He has that ability. He is not Atiku or Tinubu that run away. Even before he declared, I remember GO asked, he answered.