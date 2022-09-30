National Coordinator, Niger Delta Obiebents Movement (NDOM), Chief Victor Ifada, has applauded members across country, especially within the region for the show of loyalty and discipline displayed for the Labour Party (LP) candidates, Mr. Peter Obi and his Vice, Sen. Yusuf Datti, during yesterday’s (October 1) rallies held in some parts of the country.

The Coordinator who made the commendation while briefing newsmen at the Warri township stadium at the end of the peaceful rally, noted that the Obidient members have proven to be law abiding citizens as they have conducted themselves in a civil and most orderly manner in all the various rallies held across the country.

Specifically, he expressed gratitude to all the Coordinators of the various Obiebent Movements in Niger Delta states such as Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Edo and Delta state, for the successful rallies which held simultaneously on October 1, stating that the turnout was not only massive but well coordinated.

According to him; “I wish to sincerely thank all Obidient members who trooped out in their large numbers to be part of the rallies held accoss the Niger Delta region, especially in Delta state, where the rallies in Asaba, the state capital and Warri, the commercial city, were both successful to the glory of God”.

“The way and manner the Obidient members who came out in their hundreds displayed a high sense of discipline and maturity during the rallies has further demonstrated the rare commitment of the Nigerian electorates, especially the youths whose reawaken to building a new Nigeria by voting in the right leaders has evolved”

Continuing, “I sincerely want to appreciate the youths for their resilience and show of loyalty to this noble course, especially when considering the fact that they left the comfort of their homes to walk long distance around the cities to register their determination to be part of the collective decision to take back their country”.

“Let me also applaud the Coordinators of the various Obidient groups across the country, especially in the Niger Delta region, for their commitment to the course. They have no doubts demonstrated a rare show of devotion and conviction in line with the agenda of our Principal, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Labour Party (LP) platform on which we are out to rescue the nation”, Ifada stated.

It would be recalled that thousands of Obidient members trooped out of the streets in both Asaba and Warri on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to be parts of the Obedient movement rallies held in some states of the federation to commemorate the nation’s Independence Day Anniversary.

RELATED NEWS