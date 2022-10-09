The President of Nigerian Community in Russia, Dr. Maurice Okoli has said the new Obedient Movement being backed by many young Nigerians, will not deliver its desired goals if effective structure and coordination were not put in place by the supporters.

This is even as he attributes the unity for a new Nigeria, manifested in the wave of support for the candidacy of Peter Obi for president in 2023, to the wanton deterioration of the nation’s security, cultural, social, economic and political situations.

In a press statement he personally signed, Dr Okoli said that the axiom that the people are the structures is self-evident truth but not an established rule and principle.

He was of the opinion that there seems to be a fad in the obidient movement that structure is not important.

It is not true because in such a movement you have to know who is accountable, what you expect, and from whom.

In the absence of that things will happen unpredictably and the unpredictable result could be something you don’t like. As much, as you need a network, need communication, need teamwork but most important you need to know who is at the back, you need to know who is in the front, who is on the left, and who is on the right

The obidient movement needs an effective and efficient structure that can deliver the goal of winning a national election.

Any person that is given a task must be told what he is expected to do and the right person must be picked for each task. You must show the person how to do it and how you expect it to be done. The person must know when you expect the task to be done and who is responsible to see that the task is done.

There must be a valuation and monitoring of the process to keep all the tasks on track.

According to the fellow of institute for African studies academy of sciences Russia and institute of world economy and international relations Academy of Sciences Russia “the two major political parties APC and PDP are well-oiled machines with lots of money to impact the election.

“The obidient movement need not only the right, efficient and effective structure that will enable them to win the national election but also keep in check the two major political parties from impacting the result of the election through the use of different subversive instruments at their disposal”.

