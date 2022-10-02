By Vincent Ujumadu

WIFE of the immediate past governor of Anambra State and senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for Anambra North, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano has pleaded with the federal government to come to the assistance of the over 6000 victims displaced by flood in four local government areas of the state.

The affected local government areas are Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ogbaru where most of the residents have relocated to safer areas.

According to her, the victims urgently need the assistance of governments and other public-spirited individuals to mitigate their plight.

She said: ”About 6000 people have been rendered homeless by the flood and the worst aspect of it is that the victims are predominantly farmers. The flood has destroyed the crops in their farmlands which is their means of livelihood.

“Offering them help now that they are distressed will go a long way to ameliorate their suffering and also restore their lost hope.

”I feel the pain and agony of the flood victims, hence I call on relevant government agencies to come to their aid by providing succour to them.”

She promised that if elected the Senator for the district in next year’s election, she would sponsor a bill that would help in flood control across the country.

