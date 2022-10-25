Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Campaign office has urged Nigerians to be weary of persons who were seeking to rule over the affairs of the nation using proxies.

The campaign office said this in response to a challenge thrown to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, by the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo SAN, asking Obi’s son to organize a successful campaign rally in his state Anambra, akin to what APC flag bearer’s son Seyi Tinubu, did for his dad in Lagos.

It said Keyamo forgot to differentiate the two sons, and their fathers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office which was made available to Vanguard, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

It read in part, “The only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.

“This assertion is verifiable for Keyamo and his other hirelings.

“If Keyamo had taken time to study the family he speaks for very well he would have avoided this comparison that is bound to expose the life of his Principal and understand why the entire household is headlong in the campaign.“

It further said, “The other time Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi was threatening fire and brimstone over Lagos, then the daughter and now the son is showing off with rally.

“Do you blame a people struggling to keep a family business?

“Obi’s family is not part of his politcs, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.

“Obi-Datti Media office also noticed that Tinubu’s wife and some First Ladies took government airplane to campaign spots because they can hardly exist without government patronage.

“The LP Candidate, Peter Obi is the man seeking the mandate of the Nigerian people to serve them as President not any other member of his family. He has said it repeatedly that Nigerians must reject anybody desiring to be President by proxy.

“We therefore join our candidate to demand that candidates, not their wives , sons or daughters are seeking for the peoples votes and they should be scrutinized by the people.

“It’s dangerous and discomforting when we cannot differentiate public funds from family and private funds and a serving Minister of the Republic is defending and celebrating it.

“But that is exactly what Nigerian youths through the Obidient Movement are out to halt through their take back Nigeria mantra.”

