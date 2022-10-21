Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Elaborate events lined up for the celebration of 20 years on the throne of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) will kick off today (Friday), October 21, this year, with a Youths Carnival to be convened by the Onitsha Youths Council.

Also, the 8th Edition of Oreze Arts Series, a group of art exhibitions promoted by His Majesty’s Chimedie Museum Trust Foundation would kick start the same day, and run till Tuesday, October 25, having returned after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Ofala Steering Committee, Chief Okey Mike Areh, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday at Ime Obi Palace, Onitsha, explained that Igwe Achebe would also use the occasion to celebrate a blissful thanksgiving ceremony for the 20th anniversary of his ascendancy to the throne as the reigning monarch, having ascended the throne of Ezechima 20 years ago precisely on May 14, 2002, which coincidentally was his 61st birthday.

Areh further disclosed that the two-day events marking the Ofala festival proper scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, are being jointly sponsored by Globacom and International Breweries Plc.

Areh who has the Onitsha chieftaincy title of Onya Ozoma of Onitsha, explained that the major events which would span for two days – Iru Ofala for October 22 and the Azu Ofala for October 23, would be the high point of the Onitsha ceremonial cycle with Obi of Onitsha as the celebrant of the spectacle which he said is rooted in deep spirituality.

Areh further explained that the Onicha Ado N’Idu kingdom would use the opportunity of this year’s Ofala event to upgrade the annual event from mere Onitsha affair to the status of a major event in the Nigerian, and by extension in the West African cultural/tourism calendar, commended Globacom and International Breweries for partnering with the Onitsha Traditional Council since 2011.

He noted that the monarch would also confer chieftaincy titles on some eminent personalities from all works of life, as part of the highlights of the Ofala festival which he said would kick off on Friday, October 21 with Ofala Youths Carnival to be organized by the Onitsha Youths Council and end on Tuesday, October 25 with an Exposition involving all the living and practicing artists in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

In his own speech, Globacom’s Southeast Regional Manager, Michael Ehumadu disclosed that apart from Globacom signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the Onitsha traditional council to sponsor the Ofala on annual basis, the Ofala festival has been endorsed by the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, the apex tourism Regulatory Agency in the country as a major Nigerian Festival.

According to Ehumadu, aside from hosting the royal banquet, we will be empowering the people of Onitsha with gifts that will impact their lives. Lucky subscribers will have an opportunity to win two “Keke” tricycles, five sewing machines, and five grinding mills in our special Ofala promo.”

“The series is designed to provide exposure to budding artists living and practising in the South East of Nigeria. It is also an avenue for multi-talented and well-established artists from various parts of the world to exhibit their works. At least 120 artists will be exhibiting their works at Oreze VIII”.

“They include Alex Nwokolo, Kainebi Osahenye, Edison Ekwueme, Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, Tola Wewe, and Ayeva Nourridine. The special guest will be Professor John Ogene, Professor of Art History and Graphics Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin, UNIBEN”.