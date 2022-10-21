Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has reiterated his call for the presidential candidates of the major political parties, to rally behind the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, who he described as a noble man in all ramifications of life, tested and trusted, and has the needed integrity, character and capacity to fix the nation.

Ortom made the call when Obi visited him to commiserate with him over the destruction of lives and means of livelihood, by the recent floods which swept through Benue and some other states in Nigeria. He lamented that Nigeria was surviving on life support and needs a true leader who can turn things around for the nation. He said that if the people did not live above ethnic, tribal and partisan sentiments, they would not be able to vote in the true leader who is most qualified to lead the nation.

“Nigeria is sick and surviving on oxygen. The country is on life support and everything is in disarray. Let us therefore put aside partisanship and join hands to salvage the country. I have said before and I am repeating this again, we must look at the 3 major candidates and see who has the capacity to deliver this country and make things work. Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with the future of 200 million people.Nigeria deserves a better leadership that is proactive, foresighted and visionary and Obi is that man.”