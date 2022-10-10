By Peter Duru, Makurdi







The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to immediately comply with the Abuja Appeal Court ruling and call off its eight months old strike and save the union the ongoing smear campaign that had labelled their action a political agitation.



The Secretary of CERON, Mr. Francis Odiir in a statment Monday in Makurdi was reacting to the recent disclosure by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige who alleged that the leadership of ASUU had called on Nigerians to vote out the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023 over the failure of the APC-led Federal Government to resolve the imbroglio.



According to the Secretary of CERON, “if such a statement was actually made by ASUU leadership, it could have been made out of the frustration the and pains most Nigerian parents are subjected to given the implication of the strike to the lives of Nigerian youths.



“Moreover we cannot also dispute the fact that Nigerians are not happy with the way this government has gone about the strike which created the impression that the government is not interested in an amicable resolution of the dispute.



“That has in no small measure created much resentment against the government and Nigerians would not need the prompting of anyone, not even the ASUU leadership to decide on which party to vote in 2023.



“That is why we are of the opinion that ASUU complies with the Appeal Court ruling and call off the action because the union is not above the law, and secondly to extricate itself from the political label that is meant to give the dog a bad name.



“There is no gainsaying that the union has fought a good fight and they no doubt still enjoy the sympathy of Nigerians. The government has assured that provisions have been made in the 2023 budget to address the demands of the union, we advise they give the government that benefit of the doubt for the good of all.”

