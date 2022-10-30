By Tunde Oso

Obehi Aituaje Akoria, a Professor of Medicine in the School of Medicine, University of Benin (UNIBEN) is Edo State Commissioner for Health.

She assures that the Edo Health Improvement programme is on course and, notwithstanding the debilitating impacts of COVID-19, with the firm resolve of Governor Godwin Obaseki, government is ensuring that the milestones are being established and set for improving health care and the health of our people. Excerpts:

Will you say Governor Obaseki’s health programme is on course and specifically, what are these programmes?

Yes, I will say categorically that the Edo Health Improvement programme is on course. With the advent of COVID-19 in 2020-2021, we suffered significant setbacks. However, we have gotten back on track. We are ensuring that the milestones that have been established and set for improving health care and the health of our people in Edo State are achieved. The Edo Health Improvement programme was launched in 2016, and there were definite pillars. Among them were Primary Health Care and the Edo Health Insurance Scheme.

Regarding Primary Health Care, what the Governor is saying, which the Ministry of Health and our agencies are driving, is a paradigm shift that requires redefining, re-branding, resourcing, and upgrading the primary healthcare system as the gateway into the health sector. The Ward Development Committees work closely with the leadership and operators of primary healthcare in their locations to see that healthcare is available and affordable for their people.

Furthermore, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) has come in a timely manner to provide economic impetus to see that we are on course in achieving our primary health care goals in the state. The National Health Act requires that the Government of Nigeria commits at least 1% of funding from the consolidated revenue fund to primary health care. As we speak, in Edo State, two gateways are already active: The Primary Health Care gateway and the Health Insurance gateway.

In March, we had about 2,044 people registered in the BHCPF in Edo State. As I speak, that number has increased to around 30,000 people. The BHCPF provides free care to people under the age of 5 years, pregnant women, older adults, and what people may call the poorest of the poor. When we took the pains to reach every one of the initial 2,044 enrollees, we found that only 130 (or thereabout) were even aware that they had been enrolled in this programme. Their reasons were that they were often called to provide data and were unsure if it was real. We encourage people to trust the Edo State Government; the Ministry of Health can be trusted. By that singular intervention of calling every one of the enrollees, we saw an upsurge in the utilization of this funding.

Another thing we are doing is providing true oversight for all the health agencies in the state. These agencies are the Hospital Management Board (which oversees our 33 hospitals), the Edo Health Insurance Commission and the Edo Primary Healthcare and Development Agencies, which have been my focus in the last twelve months. Clearly, it is not business as usual in the Edo State health sector.

How will you say these programmes have impacted on the lives of the citizens?

In Edo state, we have well over 4 million people, and I get feedback from just a few of these. Some of this feedback is positive, but as you know, a lot of it is not positive. I believe that people see a change, but expectations are reasonably high. People are seeing a difference in the work ethics of the ministry of health and health MDAs staff. I have several reports from people who send encouraging messages. I just got one from one of our senior government officials.

She went to a pharmacy and was denied service because she was asking for prescription medicine over the counter. She had to go back and get a prescription from a doctor before they dispensed the medication. That is one example of how our various interventions are impacting. We are focusing on regulation. It is no longer business as usual in Edo state. We have an unusual healthcare business approach to the work we are now doing to improve health and the quality of healthcare that our people receive in this state. Our focus has been on healthcare governance primarily.

We have prioritized healthcare regulation and what you just heard is the feedback that speaks to the regulation of the pharmaceutical space. I have personally taken this campaign outside Edo state to the regulatory agencies in Abuja. I’m so glad about the way I was respectively received by the registrars of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Edo State has been ranked first among all other states in the nation’s immunisation programme. What is the level of acceptance and coverage at the moment?

Edo state was actually ranked 1st among the south-south states just to correct that. At the time of this ranking, we had over 52% coverage for routine immunization but that is not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination. Still, we turned out to be the best among other southern states, and we are grateful for that. I am particularly grateful to the Edo state Primary Healthcare Development Agency staff, who are foot soldiers in the hard-to-reach areas.

We are doing better with routine immunisation than with COVID-19 vaccination. Let me at this point, remember to thank our partners, the partners from the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC, AFENET, UNICEF, USAID, and other partners in the State. The support has been phenomenal, we are like one big family, and we, as a State, appreciate all they do to support us in our immunisation and other programmes.

How do you intend to sustain the coverage?

Two thrusts mainly: To keep the staff motivated and to keep engaging with our people (the public). To get our people to trust that we will not provide for them anything that will not do them good. We believe that with our people working out there on the frontline and with more trust, hoping that security improves, our immunisation coverage will improve.

You assumed office as Health Commissioner a year ago, give your progress report in the healthcare sector of Edo State?

I came on board as Commissioner in the throes of the COVID pandemic, so our initial concerns were to manage the crisis and the aftermath of the pandemic. Currently, even though we have begun to see a few new cases of COVID-19 in Edo state again, we had 13 straight weeks with no single case of COVID-19. This was around March this year and thereafter. This is in spite of the state’s and its partners’ robust surveillance systems which can be relied on to pick up cases of infectious diseases.

