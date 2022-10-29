By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday, commissioned a 1.6km road and other facilities at the Police Training School at Ogida Barracks, in Benin City.

Some of the facilities included a 450-capacity college auditorium, three large halls and a multipurpose block, among others.

The team also inspected a female dormitories A and B; male dormitories A, B and C; blocks of classrooms; multipurpose blocks A, B and C; two blocks of ten bathrooms and eight toilets; bore hole with an overhead tank and a school clinic.

Other facilities inspected include a Command and Control Center behind the John Odigie-Oyegun Training Academy, GRA, Benin and the accommodation for the special squad deployed to the State to complement the government’s efforts at fighting land grabbers.

Also inspected are a six block of three bedroom flats in the Adesua axis of the state built for officers of the Nigerian Police Force in Edo State.

Obaseki noted, “The focus of my administration is on the people because policing is all about the people. When you talk about people in a system, you want to first focus on the foundation where everything else rests.

“In supporting security in this country, we felt that the right thing to do is to assist the Nigeria Police Force refurbish their facilities and utilise them to reinforce the security system in Edo State. These facilities here will enable us train our security personnel effectively and efficiently.”

On his part, the IGP hailed the governor for the construction of 1.6km road network, noting, “This has helped and enabled access to good road within the College.”

He continued: “The state government has come to our aid by helping us to renovate the Police Training School in Benin City where we are currently training about 400 personnel.

“The renovation and construction of facilities in the school will have positive impact as well as improve the welfare of the trainees and trainers who are the staff of the College.”

