.

Edo State Police Command has invited the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of DePrince Builders, Cyril Omoregie, Amos Abie, Osasu Monday and 21 others as Persons of Interest in the illegal sales of government-acquired land in Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe community.

The Godwin Obaseki administration, as part of its revved-up campaign against land grabbing in the state, recently reclaimed over 1229 hectares of land along the Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road for the state’s new town development project. The new town project is the first phase of the Benin Masterplan, which is intended to redistribute the city’s population in a properly planned settlement.

The police said the 24 invited persons are individuals recurring as Persons of Interest in complaints made by unsuspecting members of the public, who acquired land in the area, adding that as the investigation progresses, more Persons of Interest will be invited to report to the office of the Edo Commissioner of Police to make clarifications on their roles.

Other invited persons are Shiney Enofe, Austin Awotu, Barron Awotu, Kingsley Efeguele AKA Agree, Jolly Abie, Collins Abie, Oboh Monday, Jonan Ikporikpo, Joshual Ikporikpo, Mark Awotu, Success Sunday, Gideon Monday and Osaze Omomo.

The statement reads: “The Edo State Police Command is inundated with petitions from members of the public following the repossession exercise at the New Town Development along Irhirhi-Obazagbon-Ogheghe Road, the Command has received complaints and petitions with the names of certain individuals recurring as Persons of Interest who allegedly sold land in the area to unsuspecting members of the public.

“We, therefore, by this notice, invite the under-listed persons to present themselves and report to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, at the State Headquarters, to provide clarifications on their involvement or otherwise in the sale of Land in the area on or before Friday, 14 October 2022, Venue: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Benin-City.”

Others on the list are Osaro Uwaifo, Aideyan Godwin, Festus Ekenaye Edegbe, Osakpamwan Idemudia, Odion Igbinadolor AKA Meshele, Osamudiamen Ohobama AKA Mon and Osagie Enofe.

“As the investigation progresses, more Persons of Interest will be invited to report to the Commissioner of Police in his office, to come and make clarifications on their roles”, the statement said

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Edo State, CP Abutu Yaro appeals to the members of the communities involved to remain calm and law-abiding as the State Government is willing to resolve the issues amicably.

