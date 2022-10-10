By James Ogunnaike

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed as fake news, a viral message where he was quoted as endorsing the political prowess of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and disparaging the military.

Obasanjo in a viral WhatsApp message was quoted to have said: “I am not a politician; I am a decorated soldier, an army general. If you are looking for thorough bred politician of masters class, visit Lagos Bourdillon, there you’ll find one…”

Reacting to the claim through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo declared he never made any remark at the expense of his noble military profession.

According to Obasanjo, “only the military trains personnel to be good managers of men and materials. So, I cannot disparage my noble profession for politics that has no formal training. This is false and fake.”

