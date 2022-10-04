By Gabriel Olawale

ABEOKUTA-FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, expressed delight over the conferment of national honours in the rank of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR, on the Chief Executive Officer of Azikel Refinery, Dr. Eruani Godbless.

According to Obasanjo, “Permit me, on behalf of my family and on my behalf, to felicitate most heartily with you on your conferment with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR, by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Your private initiative of establishing the first private hydro skimming refinery in Nigeria, the benefit of which will not only help the nation’s target at reducing fuel importation but also improve retail distribution across the country which eventually will move the nation closer to total independence from the importation of refining petroleum products.

“You are indeed a man with indelible records of integrity, probity, accountability, patriotism and an embodiment of professionalism. My long association with you leaves me in no doubt that you have richly earned this honour.”

“As the youngest Nigerian to bag CFR, you will no doubt appreciate that you have been so challenged to redouble your efforts in the service of the nation and humanity as a whole. You cannot rest on your oars.”

