Following the struggle for ownership of the Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi, Dr. Oladele Nihi has commended Governor Yahaya Bello over his laudable role in the State.

The Kogi State House of Assembly had on Wednesday, October 5, ordered the shutdown of a factory of Dangote Cement Plc situated at Obajana in the north-central state, saying the asset was not legitimately acquired by the firm.

Resident youths thronged the factory to drive out staff after the news of its closure order broke into the open but faced resistance from officials of the state government.

Chief among their grievances is alleged corporate social responsibility failure by Dangote Cement bordering on environmental hazards from industrial pollution induced by factory activities and neglect of the host community.

Following this, the Presidency on Monday, October 10, intervened in the crisis by meeting the warring parties.

The peace talks informed the position of the National Security Council on Friday, October 14 that an agreement had been reached between the two sides to re-open the plant in the interest of the workers.

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant on Communication to Kogi State Governor, Oladele Nihi in a post on his verified Facebook handle on Saturday commended Governor Yahaya Bello for taking the bold step to initiate the procedure of reclaiming this vital asset “that belongs to the people of Kogi”.

“Kogi indigents across board under the proactive leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello remained committed to reclaiming Obajana Cement Factory. This decision stands and unchanged as plans to go to court has commenced.

“As Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi State between 2017 and 2018, I once initiated an advocacy for Dangote Group to establish a healthy relationship with the host community and the state.

“Fast forward to October 2022, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello, began to sing aloud the melody on the lips of over 4 million Kogi people.

“I therefore expressly commend the audacity of Governor Yahaya Bello for taking the bold step to initiate the procedure of reclaiming this vital asset that belongs to the people of Kogi State.

“We believe as Kogites that the interest of every Kogi citizen both home and abroad is paramount to the state government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, and he would not jeopardize the already initiated action plan for the cement factory in Obajana to be reclaimed. Yahaya Bello is representing well. Yahaya Bello means well for Kogi State. God bless Kogi,” he wrote.