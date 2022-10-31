FILE: Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, dancing at a press briefing on Friday, to the songs his grand father, Oba Akenzua II sang and danced to in 1938. This was joy over the return of the first set of artefacts said to have been worn by Oba Ovonranmwen Nogbaisi when he went on exile.

BENIN CITY—The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has inducted eight Enigie (Dukes) to oversee some villages in Edo State on his behalf.

The Dukes are the first set of hereditary titles of Enigie that have been inducted since the past six years when the Oba ascended the throne of his forebears.

With the development, HRH Akenzua Ileruhnuwa is to preside over Oghobaghase village, while HRH Imadonmwinyi Ogbemudia takes charge of Obagie N’Evbuosa village, both in Ikpoba-Okha LocalGovernment Area of Edo State.

HRH Uwaifiokun Festus Ogbo assumes duty as Enigie of Ugha village; HRH Eguagie Ogieayevbona was appointed Enigie of Ike-N’isi village, while HRH. Owie Osamudiamien Terry takes charge of Evboeren N’erua village, all in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the State.

Others are HRH Igbinidu Iduorobo Ernest, for Uwan Esegie village and HRH Alfred Erhauyi Osagie as Enigie of Oye-Iyanomo village, both in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the State, while HRH Enigie Izevbokun Lucky Obaisiagbon presides over Evbovbioba/Evboekhae village in Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

Addressing the Enigie, Oba Ewuare II warned the inductees against indiscriminate sale of communal land in their various domains, adding that he would not hesitate to sanction any of them that involves in nefarious activities.

“Why will we sell communal land indiscriminately? You didn’t advise investors and developers to provide basic amenities, including schools and other amenities that will give comfort to residents in your area. All you are interested in is sell land, use the proceeds to purchase expensive vehicles and start bragging.

“Anyone that is involved in such an act henceforth, I will personally remove him from the position. Things are changing for good in Benin Kingdom. As Dukes, you should be well behaved. Behave responsibly both in principle and practice. Everything that has been said here must not change. Everyone has to abide by it.”

During the Ekponmwenabo (thanksgiving) outdoor ceremony at Ugha-Ozolua in Oba’s palace, the Enigie took turns to pay tribute to the great Benin throne, sang and dance with their families, chiefs, friends and well-wishers.

RELATED NEWS