Wale Tinubu

Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc Jubril Adewale Tinubu, CON, is among the eggheads in the oil and gas industry that will brainstorm at this year’s African Energy Week, AEW, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from October 18-21.

With the theme “Exploring and investing in Africa’s energy future while driving an enabling environment,” Tinubu is expected to use his good grasp and experience in the industry to chart the way forward for the industry on the continent.

Apart from being a top player in the sector, with his brilliance, he has continually contributed to the growth of the industry.

He will lead the discourse on Africa’s role in global energy security, the rise of gas as a geopolitical leverage, as well as driving energy investment towards a sustainable future and gas as an important source of energy security.

Also, Adeola Ogunsemi, Chief Controller Officer, Oando Energy Resources, will be speaking on the ” Economics realities of renewable energy financing for Africa.”

The conversation will touch on key considerations for financing renewable energy projects, what growth projections are required and updated criteria for financing renewable energy projects, as well as who is providing sustainable finance.

AEW is the interactive exhibition and networking annual event, uniting African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sectors on the future of the African energy industry.

AEW was established in 2021 with the mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, hosting panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-on-one meeting opportunities, and driving the discussions that will reshape the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.