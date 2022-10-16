.

…urges FG to declare National Farmers’ Day

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The International Chairman of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, weekend, said that the body would play an active role in the efforts to provide Nigeria with strong support to tackle its food security challenges.

He said this while delivering the keynote address at a conference in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 World Food Day with the theme: ‘Prayer and Action Against Hunger: The linkage between hunger and ecology’.

Okoh, who doubles as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), noted that a shortage of farmers, climate change and geopolitical tensions have impaired food security and contributed to the global shortage of nutritious foods.

However, he pointed out that the situation is not irremediable if Nigerians put aside parochial differences and forged a common front against hunger and insecurity.

He said, “It is possible for us to end hunger, if we collectively play our part in the ecosystem. We need to encourage our youths to take to farming and agriculture as a worthwhile vocation.

“The Church must continue to champion Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Two – Zero Hunger. Let’s together fight global warming and attendant food shortages by conscious planting of trees and greeneries. Hunger doesn’t respect the anointing, hunger only respects food.

“It will not be a bad idea if churches form farming clusters and put in place community structures, such as seed banks, food banks, and demonstration farms for improved individual and communal livelihood.

“Every family must at least have a small garden at their residence where they can grow vegetables and rear little fowls/animals for domestic consumption. Food crises are experienced when food chains are altered.

“My hope and assurances rests on the fact that we will together win the war against food crisis and in doing so, we will leave no one behind. Surely, we will win the war against hunger and food insecurity in Africa.”

While urging the authorities to expand their support to agriculture by making loans available and easily accessible to farmers, the Christian leader stressed the need for the Federal Government to declare a National Farmers’ Day to encourage and appreciate agriculturists for the important roles they play in the society.

Earlier, in a presentation titled, ‘The Role of Farmers in National Development’, the Managing Director of ABSOL Farms Nig. Ltd, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu, described farmers as the backbone of any society.

He identified employment creation, ensuring food security, improving local economies, the provision of raw materials for backward integration, and providing nutrients for improving health and wellbeing as some of their palpable contributions to the development of the nation.

Sanyaolu, nonetheless, warned that by 2030, if efforts are not concerted, 840 million out of the eight billion inhabitants of the world would be affected by hunger and malnutrition.

“Before the teacher teaches, before the lawyer argues, before the policemen enforces law, before the priest delivers his sermon, before the military maintains territorial integrity, before the mechanic repairs the vehicle or the carpenter inserts a nail, before the governor governs, before the civil servant treats files, all of them must have eaten and be adequately fed to maintain their physiologic and cytoplasmic functions,” he added.