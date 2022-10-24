….calls on the well-to-do to empower poor masses

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Dr Roy Kelechi Nwakamma from Ezinihite Mbaise local government area in Imo state has called on well to do in society to use their God-given wealth to empower the poor masses around them.

Nwakamma made this appeal while receiving the outstanding community service award at the two-day event organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, South East Zone Summit/Awards in Enugu state.

It was his view that if all the wealthy in society should engage in the empowerment of the poor that it would go a long way in reducing the level of unemployment and crimes in the country.

Nwakamma the founder of Roy Foundation said: “I thank NUJ for finding me worthy to be honoured with such an award from such a noble and professional organisation.

I am dedicating the award to God for giving me the resources to be a blessing to humanity and also to the poor masses who are in dire need of empowerment to make a living.

“I am also using this opportunity to call on all Nigerians who are wealthy to always emulate what we have done through Roy Foundation to empower the youths who are jobless. I want to say this if all the well to do in Nigerians can be engaged in meaningful empowerment it will go a long way in reducing unemployment and crimes in society. It gives me joy to give people a means of livelihood and would not relent in empowering people provided i have the resources.”

Earlier while presenting the award, the Vice President of NUJ South East Zone Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi commended Dr Nwakamma the founder of Roy Foundation for his Empowerment programmes and for being media friendly.

Ifesinachi said the award was given to him “for the great impact he is making in touching lives with particular reference to the empowerment he did for nine of his classmates this year which cost a total of eight million and fifty-five thousand nairas. We encourage you not to relent as people like you are rare and a blessing to mankind.”

The event was attended by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, HRH. Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, His Grace Most Reverend Emmanuel Chukwuma, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, Chris Isiguzo among others.

