UK-based filmmaker Ogo Okpue has unveiled peep visuals of the film, ‘A Song From The Dark’ – which already bagged six nominations at the upcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022.

The film stars Nollywood’s Nse Ikpe Etim, and Wale Ojo alongside gripping performances from British Ghanaian Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lola Wayne, Garcia Brown, Peace Oseyenum, and Paul Coster amongst others, the film is a fantasy-horror, positioned to ingrain heroes and heroines of African traditional mysticism with similar audacity as western films have entrenched the ‘Superman’, ‘Wonderwoman’ and ‘Ironman’.

Okpue whose short films like Saving Cain, and Cat Face have been recognised and screened at major film festivals around the world, says, “A Song From The Dark is unlike any film seen in the black cinematic landscape.

Some call it ‘Lovecraft country meets Buffy the vampire slayer but with a Nigerian spin’. With striking visuals, suspense-filled scenes and engaging performances, the film is not your typical horror film”.