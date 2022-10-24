By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has sanctioned 31 officers and men, 15 of who were outrightly dismissed from service.

Director Public Relations of the NSCDC, DCC Olusola Odumosu in a statement on Monday explained that nine personnel are to face compulsory retirement, seven placed on suspension while the remaining two are to face interdiction and demotion respectively.

*As part of measures to rid the service of bad eggs and ensure discipline in order to reposition and sanitise the Corps against all forms of negative vices, the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi Ph.D, mni, OFR, has announced the approval by the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), to discipline a total of 31 officers and men of Corps involved in various degrees of offences”, said Odumosu.

According to him, the CG confirmed the development during the management meeting at the NSCDC National Headquarters, where he vowed and reiterated his determination not to allow errant officers portray the corps in bad light under his leadership.

He said the actions of the erring personnel made it imperative to invoke internal disciplinary mechanism by setting up disciplinary committees which carried out investigations and orderly room trial for various offences and spelt out recommendations of different sanctions to the Board for Approval.

“Consequently, 31 officers and men involved in different acts deemed unbecoming of personnel of the Corps are to face different sanctions.

“Among them, 15 are dismissed from service, nine (9) are to face compulsory retirement, seven (7) were given suspension while the remaining two are to face interdiction and demotion respectively.

“Further breakdown indicates that among the numbers dismissed includes one (1) ASC1, two (2) CCA, three (3) AIC, three (3) CA111, two ( 2) CA11, one (1) CA1, one (1) IC and one (1) AIC face dismissal and prosecution.

“The suspended officers include two (2) Deputy Commandants of Corps, three (3) Assistant Commandant of Corps, one (1) Assistant Superintendent of Corps ASCII and one (1) CAII.

“The board also approved the interdiction of an Inspector of Corps (IC) and demotion of one (1) other Inspector of Corps (IC).

“The 31 affected personnel were sanctioned for offences raging from job racketeering, conspiracy, extortion, forgery, absence without leave (AWOL), dishonesty, economic sabotage among others among others.

“Following the disgraceful conduct of the concerned officers, the Commandant General has called on all personnel to uphold the Corps’ Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Ethics, discipline and adherence to Public Service Rules.

“He warned that the sanctions meted out to erring personnel should serve as deterrent to others as unethical conducts will not be condoned in the Corps.

“The CG however promised to reward officers and men who excel in their various assignments as a motivation for good conducts and dedication to service”, the statement added.

