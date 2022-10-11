Senior Special Assistant on Digital Transformation to the President, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, has said the Federal Government is committed to the full adoption of Nigeria Start-up Bill, NSB, to ensure the nation’s laws work for practitioners and policy makers in the tech ecosystem.

He also explained that the objective of the Bill is to provide a legal and institutional framework for the development of startups in Nigeria.

Guobadia said this in Lagos at the Google For Africa event with the theme ‘Building Together’ while delivering his keynote speech.

His words:”I am of the belief that the youth are one of the greatest pillars of a truly great nation and their voices deserve to be heard. I believe that with Initiatives like the Carrington Youth Fellowship and the Nigeria Startup Bill, we are truly a few steps away from building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“I am Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, Currently the Senior Special Assistant on Digital Transformation to the President of Nigeria and the program lead of the Nigeria Startup Bill. Through this initiative, I—along with many others working on the bill, bent on ensuring that Nigeria’s laws work for practitioners and policy makers in the tech ecosystem.

“Leading this initiative has been no walk in the park but I have an amazing dedicated team working with me. It would surprise you to know that a good number of this team is made up of young people like you and I.

“Even though some of you may not regard me as one, I consider myself a youth at heart. My team is further proof that young people can certainly build, lead and work on initiatives that will have a positive impact on Nigerian society. This I believe is one of the key reasons why an organisation like the Carrington Fellowship was created.

“Now to begin, I’m quite sure that most of you here have heard of the Nigeria Startup Bill or the NSB as we like to call it, I hope that after today, some of you here or even all of you, would join us in supporting the bill, spreading the word and getting involved in ensuring the success of the NSB.

“So let’s take a skim into what the NSB is all about. The Nigeria Startup Bill is a joint initiative of stakeholders in Nigeria’s tech industry and the Presidency to co-create laws and regulations that are clear and work for the digital tech ecosystem. The objective of this Bill is to provide a legal and institutional framework for the development of startups in Nigeria and to:

Provide an enabling environment for the establishment, development, and operation of startups in Nigeria;

Position Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, as the leading digital technology hub in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity;

Foster the development and growth of technology-related talent.

Now, I am both humbled and honoured to say that we have made great progress as the bill is one step away from becoming a law, all that is needed is the President’s Assent.

In the meantime, we are focused on working on the state adoption of the bill to ensure that all 36 states and their stakeholders such as state house of assemblies, executive governments and ecosystem members are engaged in adopting a startup bill geared at providing all the benefits of the NSB at a subnational level. For a state to adopt the NSB, it would need to co-create a bill that incorporates the pillars of the NSB whilst taking into account the local nuances and context of the state. This simply means aligning the NSB with the vision of the state toward entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth.

Now, it’s important to clarify that no bill is a silver bullet that solves all the problems it sets out to address. The idea is that a passable version is introduced and amended as time progresses to cover for loopholes and unforeseen scenarios. The ecosystem must continue to engage and collaborate to grow on the foundation of the NSB. In light of this, I am not here to make promises that the NSB will solve all the problems currently faced in the ecosystem, but I do believe it will solve a very significant part of it. IT’S A SEED!!!

“I am sure that a key question some of you may want to know is “How does the NSB relate to me?”, especially for those who do not work in the tech ecosystem. It would interest you to know that the tech ecosystem consists of everyone who is in direct or even indirect contact with technology. In the 21st century, this definition covers a good majority of the world’s population. As such, it should be in everyone’s interest to ensure that the NSB is enacted to foster the growth of the ecosystem, a term that we now understand, doesn’t just refer to a select few, but all of us. As a member of this ecosystem, it is important to keep abreast with happenings in the tech world and to join the train to effect positive change in our nation.

Another important question you may ask yourself is ‘’Why should I support the NSB?’’.

“As of 2020, Nigeria was ranked 101 of 137 countries in the ease of doing business in the global entrepreneurship ranking and the unquestionable growth of Nigeria’s tech space is still being threatened by structural and regulatory roadblocks. With a speculative count of 3,300 startups reportedly operational in Nigeria, our entrepreneurs still contend with government policies, infrastructural issues such as poor internet speed, access and connection, and a host of other systemic challenges.

Nigeria is not an anarchist society (not a wild wild west) and is subject to laws and processes. Regulations at the local, state and federal levels influence all businesses, and government oversight is integral to our daily lives as it creates standards while ensuring citizens’ interests are paramount. Consequently, the relationship between business entities and the government can be either collaborative or adversarial. What the NSB seeks to establish is that the former is achievable. WE MUST ENGAGE AND COLLABORATE!!!

As such, citizens and youth should support the NSB because the bill is set to draw out the potential of the digital economy and spur growth in the ecosystem. The growth of the tech ecosystem is directly tied to the growth of the Nation’s economic development …….. and the growth of Nigeria’s economic development is directly tied to the quality of life you would live here, so as you can see there’s no middle ground for anyone, therefore all hands must be on deck to ensure that this bill is effective.

I am of the opinion that Nigeria’s biggest asset is her youth and every young person in this room today is pivotal to Nigeria’s future and is an asset we must deploy effectively if we want to see real change. We must engage where needed and support however we can, and because the NSB is a bill for us all.

Finally, I would like to encourage everyone that’s here today to support the Nigeria Startup Bill, spread the word and get involved.”

