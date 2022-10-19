By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has approved of body plastic surgery for women who want it.

The 28-year-old actress, however, said that women should identify the best surgery that suits them as against doing what would make them look awkward.

Eguavoen said this during an Instagram Live session with Vanguard on Tuesday.

She said, “No! There is nothing wrong with women going under the knife; all I’m saying is that it’s okay to fix your body.”

“But when you are at it, do something that your body can carry, do something you can carry as a person.”

“Not that you have small thighs and you do big bumbum that is bigger than my head, just do something that suits you.”

Speaking on challenges she faces being a celebrity, she lamented the assumption of people thinking celebrities are billionaires because they see them on TV.

Eguavoen said the assumption has led to them being exploited with outrageous prices during purchase of goods and services, and how most of them cannot live their ‘authentic’ life.

“When they see you on screen, they feel you are billionaire, and the fact that when you get to some places, once they recognize you, they inflict prices on good you intend to buy from them”

“So your life is really not like every other person. People would even ask you not to repeat the clothes you wear on a daily basis.”

“They should want you looking to be authentic all the time,” she said.

The actress also noted that some men feel insecure about dating actresses because of the fandom that comes with being one.

“When you are dating a man, the man just thinks you are flirting with the fans commenting on your pictures; and even if it’s not expressed, you got to see how insecure he will be.”